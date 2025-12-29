December 29, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

'I will reach the number for sure': Ronaldo targets 1000 goals before retirement

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will continue playing until he scores his 1,000th career goal, after winning the Best Middle East Player Award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Ronaldo, who has scored 956 goals for club and country, is Portugal’s all-time leading scorer with 143 goals and Real Madrid’s top scorer with 450. He stands alone as the only player to net over 100 goals for four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

The star forward continues to rewrite scoring milestones at Al Nassr, scoring twice in their 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud. He has already found the back of the net 12 times in the Saudi Pro League this season, with Portuguese compatriot Felix one ahead.

"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries," Ronaldo said.

The 40-year-old forward, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022, signed a new two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club last July and has a record of 112 goals in 125 appearances for the Saudi Arabian club.

Last month, the Portuguese superstar said that next year's World Cup would be his last, saying he would retire from football in "one or two years".

In October, Ronaldo became the outright leading marksman in World Cup qualifying history, extending his record as the top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers history with 41 goals.

