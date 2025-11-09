I was just continuously praying, wanted to experience WC win feeling: Sneh Rana

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) It’s nearly a week since Harmanpreet Kaur’s sprint from short cover to take the catch of South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai sealed India’s maiden 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup title, triggering scenes of uncontainable emotion and never-ending celebrations.

Unlike the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, India had finally crossed the finish line, with the victorious night in Navi Mumbai expected to inspire a generation of girls chasing dreams both on and beyond the field, as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side etched their names into cricketing folklore.

Sneh Rana, India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder, was seated with her non-playing teammates near the dugout and recalled the nerve-wracking final moment, where the side finally crossed the line to win the World Cup.

"I was just continuously praying when we were sitting outside. At that time, I just felt that it was the last wicket to go, and let's finish the match as soon as possible so that we get the feeling of being a world champion. That all was going on in my mind," she said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Sunday.

The immediate aftermath of the historic win was surreal, with celebrations on the field and then more of it waiting for them in the hotel. "First, we left the field very late, and then there were some arrangements in the hotel for our party.”

“So, even then, we were not able to feel that feeling. We were so numb that we didn't know what was happening. So, there were some arrangements back in the hotel and we were having a party after that," revealed Sneh.

India's journey to the World Cup title was far from smooth, with three consecutive losses in the league stage threatening to derail their campaign. Sneh explained how unwavering self-belief and a positive dressing room environment proved to be the game-changer for them.

"When we used to get together on ground in the practice session or whenever, we used to talk about one positive thing - that we just need one shift and we will do it. Everyone had so much belief in themselves and it was because of this that we were able to come out with flying colours.”

“We had only one thing on our mind that we have to win the trophy. No second thought and the environment of our dressing room was so positive that we will change this, and we will do it. We used to say this to each other that we would win the trophy, and maybe it worked in the end."

In the current world, manifestation has become a key catchphrase to fulfill one’s dreams and make them a reality. It’s something that Sneh and the Indian team stuck to, along with some visualization sessions offered by strength and conditioning coach AI Harrsha.

"Yes, manifestation is very important. Many people must have done it personally. I myself did a lot of manifestation. Plus, before any of our sessions, our trainer AI Harrsha used to have a visualization session.”

“So, he used to make us do that daily. In one session, he used to make us visualize that you are winning the trophy and feel that moment. So, like this, every individual used to think positively. The universe and stars align the way you think and I think it worked," added Sneh.

For a team that had come agonizingly close to winning the trophy in previous tournaments, finally crossing the finish line on the night of November 2 in Navi Mumbai carried extremely special significance for the Indian team.

"I am feeling very good. Obviously, we have played the finals for a long time. In 2017, our girls played the final. Unfortunately, they lost the match very closely. In the last World Cup, when we lost the semi-final (in the 2023 T20 World Cup), it was also a very close match against Australia.”

“So we have felt that many times that we lose in the semi-finals and be very sad about it because after so much hard work, you reach the semi-final and final. But this time we thought that if we go this time, we will cross that line. So that feeling is surreal and it feels like a dream," said Sneh.

The semi-final victory against seven-time champions Australia, coming after chasing a record 339, was perhaps the defining moment of India's campaign. Sneh shed light on the huge self-belief surrounding the Indian team that helped them overcome the formidable opponents.

"Everyone had self-belief. Talk was around that in the team, that it was going to be a tough competition, because Australia are a seven-time world champion, due to which they had that confidence. We also thought that if any team can beat Australia, it is us. We knew India can beat Australia, and we kept that belief in the practice session.”

“When we reached the ground and were in the circle on the field, we said that just believe in yourself, keep that self-belief and leave everything to God, just play your best cricket and it will happen and finally, it happened."

The DY Patil Stadium, where India clinched the title, now holds a sacred place in the hearts of the champions. "Yes, it is a very special ground and now it has become even more special because the trophy has been lifted on that ground. We get a lot of positive vibes on that ground. So, it was very nice to be there in DY Patil Stadium," concluded Sneh.

