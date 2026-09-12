September 12, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

Was dancing better than Mohanlal and Vijay: CM Satheesan on viral AI video

Was dancing better than Mohanlal and Vijay: CM Satheesan on viral AI video

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said he was stunned to see an AI-generated video showing him dancing with KSEB employees, but quipped that the technology had made him dance better than actor Mohanlal and his friend and Tamil Nadu counterpart Vijay.

Satheesan was speaking after inaugurating a three-day seminar organised jointly by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

The seminar is discussing copyright protection in the film and music sectors and the challenges posed by digital technology.

Referring to the viral video, Satheesan said technology had advanced so rapidly.

“I saw the video and found that I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. I was stunned and shocked,” he said.

The AI-generated video has gone viral on Instagram at a time when Kerala is witnessing a severe power crisis and widespread criticism over continuing power restrictions.

The video shows Satheesan dancing alongside KSEB employees to "Ala Bolelo", a song composed by Anirudh for the recently released "Jailer 2".

It was posted by the Instagram page which shares AI-generated videos mainly for entertainment.

The creators have clarified in a disclaimer that the video is not intended to insult or defame anyone and is purely an entertainment-oriented creation.

The video reportedly crossed 10 million views within a few hours of being posted.

Bigg Boss contestant and filmmaker Akhil Marar also joined the humour, commenting that "AI is in the Secretariat, but this is OG Pookki", an apparent reference to the power cuts.

Thousands of users responded to the video, with several comments turning into criticism of the government and KSEB over the power situation.

The power crisis has already spawned considerable online satire, with earlier videos mocking the restrictions through fake announcements such as “Pookki Cut” and “Indira Cut”.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has said the crisis cannot be resolved simply by switching something on or off.

He said there was no supernatural solution and attributed the situation partly to a sharp rise in night-time consumption.

Satheesan’s remarks at a seminar on copyright and digital technology thus came with an unusual real-life example of how far AI-generated content has advanced.

--IANS

sg/vd

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