January 17, 2026 10:21 AM हिंदी

I still can't figure out how selectors went with Inglis ahead of Webster in Ashes: Ponting

I can't figure out how selectors went with Inglis ahead of Webster in Ashes: Ponting

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has questioned the Ashes selection calls, saying he is still unable to understand why Josh Inglis was preferred over Beau Webster during the series.

Despite making an impressive start to his Test career, including a match-winning performance on debut during last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy finale, Webster was left out of Australia’s starting XI for November’s Ashes opener in Perth, with fellow all-rounder Cameron Green taking his spot at No. 6.

The 32-year-old was also sidelined for the following two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, with national selectors instead calling up reserve wicketkeeper Inglis, who posted scores of 23, 32 and 10 batting at No. 7.

Webster finally got a chance during the New Year’s Ashes Test at the SCG, where he scored an unbeaten 71 and took three wickets with his part-time off spin.

“At the start I was surprised they went with Inglis ahead of Beau. With the selectors, I know they look very deeply into data with these things. There must have been something there; a metric and Inglis must have better numbers. But I can’t figure out how they did that, to be honest," Ponting told SEN Tassie.

Ponting suggested the decision was puzzling, especially given Webster’s form and ability to offer greater balance to the side, and felt the selectors missed an opportunity by overlooking him throughout the Ashes.

“I was surprised, but every time I see Beau play, he just continues to put forward a case as to why he should be in the side. Now we know an opportunity has come up at No. 5 with Usman Khawaja not there. I can’t see any world in which Travis Head doesn’t continue as opener, so maybe it’s Beau’s chance to grab that No. 5 spot.

“He may not be the flashiest or the most stylish, but he’s a gamer. He knows what has to happen in situations, ball or field. It will be hard to leave him out going forward," Ponting added.

Last week, Webster had confessed he was “disappointed” to miss selection for the first four Tests of the Ashes campaign.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Javed Akhtar rules out ‘communal element’ in AR Rahman’s ‘power shift’ comment

Javed Akhtar rules out ‘communal element’ in AR Rahman’s ‘power shift’ comment

AI to be a defining force in India’s digital transformation journey: Govt official

AI to be a defining force in India’s digital transformation journey: Govt official

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' to hit screens in February this year (Photo Credit: Trident Arts Official/X)

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' to hit screens in February this year

Trump says US reshaped global dynamics

Trump says US reshaped global dynamics

Bangladesh polls: Islami Andolan quits Jamaat-led alliance over seat-sharing debate

Bangladesh polls: Islami Andolan quits Jamaat-led alliance over seat-sharing debate

Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army constructs third Bailey bridge in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, restoring connectivity

Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army constructs third Bailey bridge in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, restoring connectivity

I can't figure out how selectors went with Inglis ahead of Webster in Ashes: Ponting

I still can't figure out how selectors went with Inglis ahead of Webster in Ashes: Ponting

Amanda Seyfried wants to play Dolly Parton: It would be fun

Amanda Seyfried wants to play Dolly Parton: It would be fun

Sensex, Nifty end week on flat note amid optimism on Q3 earnings, trade deal

Sensex, Nifty end week on flat note amid optimism on Q3 earnings, trade deal

DEA strengthens economic fundamentals, positions India for sustained future growth

DEA strengthens economic fundamentals, positions India for sustained future growth