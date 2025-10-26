October 26, 2025 10:22 AM हिंदी

I respectfully bow down to devotees observing fast: PM Modi on Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

I respectfully bow down to devotees observing fast: PM Modi on Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people on the second day of auspicious Chhath Puja, 'Kharna', and prayed for the well-being of all.

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna. During this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from both food and water. The fast is broken only after making offerings to the Sun God at sunset.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Parva's Kharna Puja. I respectfully bow down to all the devotees observing the fast!"

"On this sacred occasion, which symbolises faith and restraint, there is a tradition of partaking in satvik prasad prepared with jaggery-based kheer. My wish is that on this ritual, Chhathi Maiya blesses everyone with her grace," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared a song, 'Sukh leke ugayi, Dukh leke dubayi', by Bihari singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', as well as a 'Chhath Geet', titled 'Sona Satkuniya Ho Dinanaath', by Maithili Thakur.

'Kharna' signifies purification, prompting devotees to fast from sunrise to sunset to cleanse their bodies. The fast is concluded in the evening with a special prasad (offering) of jaggery rice pudding.

Consuming the prasad marks the official start of the 36-hour waterless fast that is observed until the final day of the festival.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and extended greetings to the people.

"The 'Kharna' holds utmost sacred significance in Chhath Puja. It is from 'Kharna' that the fast, worship, and adoration of Chhathi Maiya begin.

May this sacred occasion become a means of welfare in the lives of all of you," he said.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended best wishes to the devotees on the auspicious occasion and said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the devoted observers of the Kharn ritual on the second day of Chhath Puja, the great festival of gratitude towards nature and worship of the Sun. May Lord Surya Narayan and Chhathi Maiya bestow upon you all happiness, prosperity, and excellent health."

--IANS

sd/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Foreign investors continue to buy in Indian markets this month

Foreign investors' buying continues in Indian markets, US deal to further boost sentiment

VP Radhakrishnan departs for Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

VP Radhakrishnan departs for Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

Northeast sees remarkable transformation under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

Northeast undergoes remarkable transformation under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

I respectfully bow down to devotees observing fast: PM Modi on Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

I respectfully bow down to devotees observing fast: PM Modi on Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

Man wanted in robbing delivery boy nabbed after encounter in Delhi's Badarpur

Man wanted in robbing delivery boy nabbed after encounter in Delhi's Badarpur

Maha doctor suicide case: Accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane arrested after surrendering

Maha doctor suicide case: Accused cop arrested after surrender

47th ASEAN Summit begins in Malaysia; PM Modi to join virtually

47th ASEAN Summit begins in Malaysia; PM Modi to join virtually

Trump slaps additional 10 pc tariffs on Canada over ad dispute (Lead)

Trump slaps additional 10 pc tariffs on Canada over ad dispute (Lead)

Indian Ambassador to US extends Diwali greetings to citizens, diaspora (IANS Exclusive)

Indian Ambassador to US extends Diwali greetings to citizens, diaspora (IANS Exclusive)

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film