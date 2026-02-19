February 19, 2026 8:42 PM हिंदी

'I love your country', says French President Macron, slams naysayers over Rafale deal 

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) "I love your country,” was the broad message by French President Emmanuel Macron while speaking exclusively to IANS on Thursday, during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit.

The French President explained the extent and impact of the strategic agreement between the two nations and also expressed surprise over why the India-France Rafale deal came under criticism from certain quarters in India, asserting that it will only make the nation stronger by opening new avenues of strategic co-operation and employment generation.

Speaking to media persons at the AI Impact Summit, he described the relationship between the two nations as “unique” and one with immense possibilities for enhanced co-operation in various areas of strategic interests.

He said that the high-stakes deal between India and France for 114 Rafale fighter jets will only add strategic strength to India’s defence preparedness and wondered why this was drawing criticism from certain quarters in India.

"I don't understand why people are criticising the deal. It will make your country stronger, enhance strategic relations between the two nations and create more jobs here," Macron said.

"We are committed to having the maximum number of Indian components and critical devices made and built in India," he added.

Macron further said that the partnership between India and France is not just strategic but something that we call a "Special Global Strategic Partnership", which is unique for both nations.

He also said that Make In India will remain a core of the Rafale fighter jets deal and voiced optimism about further consolidation in ties by expanding the ambit and scope of co-operation, extending upto submarines.

"It’s a new step forward, which will consolidate the ties between two nations. Rafale is the key, I hope this co-operation extends to submarines," he stated.

He also told the press that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the special guest of the G7 as the BRICS Chair.

--IANS

mr/vd

