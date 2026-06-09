'I had the right papers and the right visa': Somali referee Artan devastated after World Cup entry denial

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan says his dream of officiating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been shattered after he was denied entry into the United States despite traveling with what he described as valid documentation and a proper visa.

Artan was expected to be the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup finals. However, on Monday, he was removed from FIFA's list of tournament officials after US immigration authorities prevented him from entering the country when he arrived at Miami International Airport.

No official reason has been given for this decision. Still, Somalia is one of the countries affected by travel restrictions introduced by Donald Trump's administration.

Expressing his feelings about the situation, Artan said the decision left him heartbroken. "I am very, very disappointed," Artan told the New York Times. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream—the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

Artan explained that he went through a long immigration interview that lasted 11 hours before being detained and sent back. "I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," he stated.

After the lengthy questioning, Artan was taken to a holding cell, where he was held for several more hours before being put on a flight back to Istanbul, Turkey.

FIFA confirmed that Artan would not participate in the tournament. "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the organisation said in a statement.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa decisions, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not change at this time."

A senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed that Artan was denied entry and noted that he was travelling with valid documents.

--IANS

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