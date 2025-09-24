'I don’t let raider in me affect my captaincy', says Puneri Paltan’s captain Aslam Inamdar

Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Puneri Paltan’s captain Aslam Inamdar, shared an honest opinion on how he manages his responsibilities as a raider and captain, saying "he doesn’t let the raider in him affect his captaincy".

“I don’t let the raider in me affect my captaincy. You have to play according to what the game demands. I’ve been in this field for 15 years, and I know my potential. I’m confident. Sometimes, you have to step back for the team. Even if someone scores 200–250 points in a season, and if the team finishes 8th, 9th, or 12th, it’s of no use. As captain, I have to stay on the mat and keep the team stable, even if I don’t score a point. Winning is what matters. If a raid is on, I don’t hold back, I go for it. I’ve come back from injury, and I know I can do better. I’m happy with how I’m playing now. I’m confident and make decisions for the team," Inamdar said during the Media Day organised by JioStar.

Speaking about the team’s philosophy under head coach Ajay Thakur, he added, "Improvement is continuous; you can’t stay at one level. There will be shortcomings and off days. The coach and I tell the boys, ‘When you lose, don’t treat it as the end; when you win, don’t get overconfident. Learn and move forward. Negative thoughts only create problems.’ Ajay Thakur sir and I continue to coordinate and work on our gaps. His message is simple: ‘Play your game, play well, and the team should win.’ He trusts our potential and guides us on where to improve. He knows us well, and that’s what makes this team special."

Puneri Paltan are currently sitting at the top of the points table, with 12 points from nine games that they’ve played so far. Sharing his thoughts on the team’s chemistry and long-term bonding, the skipper said-

“Every season, auctions bring different players, and some teams rebuild from scratch, which can be a struggle, because coordination takes time. The advantage with our team is that most of us have spent the year together with Yuva Paltan (Puneri Paltan’s youth academy), so our combinations click. I know the players well, they know me, and the confidence is high. We’ve been playing together for 5–7 years. When you’re together all year, you understand each other and that makes the difference.”

Inamdar also opened up about his feelings playing alongside teammates like Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite.

“We’ve been training with Yuva Paltan and have been together since 2021. We know each other’s game really well, both mind and body. During matches, that gives us confidence because we know who handles pressure and who can get the point in different situations. That understanding helps the team a lot. Overall, our bonding is excellent, and it shows,” he concluded.

