I can still beat anybody': Djokovic confident ahead of Australian Open 2026

Melbourne, Jan 17 (IANS) Novak Djokovic on Saturday said he remains confident of challenging for the Australian Open title despite missing a little bit of "juice in his legs". The Serbian great also insisted that he is capable of beating anyone on his day.

The 38-year-old tennis great is bidding for a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown and a historic 25th Grand Slam title, a feat that would see him move clear of Australia’s Margaret Court. Djokovic, however, faces a stiff challenge from world number one Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have dominated the major championships in recent times.

Djokovic, currently ranked fourth in the world, reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments last year and said his belief in his game remains intact despite acknowledging the rise of the younger generation.

"When I’m healthy and able to put all the pieces together on a given day, I still feel I can beat anybody,” Djokovic said on the eve of the tournament. “If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t be here competing. I still have the drive." Djokovic said.

While conceding that Sinner and Alcaraz are operating at a level above the rest at present, Djokovic said that does not rule out other contenders. "That’s a fact, but it doesn’t mean nobody else has a chance. I like my chances in any tournament, especially here in Melbourne," he added.

Djokovic has been chasing a record-breaking 25th major for more than two years but said he is trying not to burden himself with that target. "There’s been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus on what I’ve already achieved. Twenty-four is not a bad number. I have to appreciate the career I’ve had and release some unnecessary pressure," he said.

The former world number one has not played a tour-level match since defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final in Athens in early November. He withdrew from the Adelaide International earlier this month due to what he described as a minor physical setback and admitted he is no longer at his physical peak.

"To be honest, I’m missing a little bit of juice in my legs to be able to compete with these guys in the later stages of a Grand Slam, but I’m giving my best and still trying to stay in the mix," he said.

Djokovic begins his Australian Open campaign on Monday against 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez as he looks to mount another title challenge in Melbourne.

--IANS

sds/hs