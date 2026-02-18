February 18, 2026 6:51 PM हिंदी

'Attended Mayapur ISKCON event as devotee, not Home Minister': HM Shah

'Attended Mayapur ISKCON event as devotee, not Home Minister': HM Shah

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that he was attending a religious congregation at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Mayapur in West Bengal's Nadia district not in his official capacity but as a follower of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 152nd holy appearance day of Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, the 19th-century Vaishnav revivalist and founder of the Gaudiya Math, Shah refrained from making any political remarks during his brief address and focused on the spiritual significance of the event and the devotional legacy of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said he had also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the devotees attending the function and shared the message of devotion associated with the occasion.

“This morning I spoke to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I told him that today I am going to attend the 152nd Jayanti of Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati in Mayapur. He greeted all of you with heartfelt devotion and conveyed the message of ‘Hare Krishna’ to all of you. A little while ago, I was addressed as the Home Minister of India. I have not come here as the Home Minister of India. I have come here today as a humble devotee of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu,” HM Shah said.

Home Minister Shah said that the devotional movement initiated by Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was later strengthened and institutionalised by Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, who played a key role in spreading Vaishnav philosophy in modern times.

“That devotional movement was not just carried forward, but also transformed into a modern medium to inspire youths to engage in global welfare,” he said.

He added that Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had shown a spiritual path to people immersed in ignorance and helped spread the message of devotion across India and beyond.

“Both good and bad aspects are present in a person. But when a person dissolves his own existence and becomes one with Lord Krishna, then everything becomes good. On this path, Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, through kirtan, dance, devotional music, and the message of the Gita, lit the lamp of devotion in the lives of many people in eastern and northeastern parts of India,” Home Minister Shah said.

