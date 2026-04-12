Hyderabad: BMW driver caught using high-tech trick to escape traffic fines

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) A BMW driver was caught by traffic police in Hyderabad after he allegedly used a high-tech mechanism to change his car’s number plate to avoid 'challans' (fines), officials said on Sunday.

The police detected the trick during checking as part of the drive against drunk driving in upscale Jubilee Hills on Saturday night, police officials said.

According to police, the vehicle owner was allegedly swapping number plates to evade traffic penalties.

The accused, allegedly drunk, had installed remotely controlled flip number plates, allowing him to change the vehicle’s registration at the press of a button.

The traffic police officials were shocked to see the car fitted with an advanced system to change the number plate.

The accused had installed two number plates -- of Delhi and Telangana -- to evade the challans.

This is said to be the first such incident in which a car was found to be fitted with the high-tech mechanism to change the number plate.

The police seized the vehicle and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad traffic police said on Sunday that a total of 466 drunk driving cases have been registered over the past two days. Strict enforcement continues across the city to ensure road safety. The majority of cases involve two-wheelers (404). The highest violations were detected in the 21–30 age group.

Police said 16 offenders were convicted and sentenced to jail.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 240 offenders.

A total of 193 two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers and 38 four-wheelers were caught during the drive.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. As many as 199 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 32 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml. The remaining nine offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court, said Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

--IANS

ms/vd