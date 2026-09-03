September 03, 2026 4:16 PM हिंदी

‘Humari Radha’ actor Akshay Mhatre recalls Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai chawl, calls energy ‘infectious’

‘Humari Radha’ actor Akshay Mhatre recalls Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai chawl, calls energy ‘infectious’

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre, who essays the role of Girdhar in the television show ‘Humari Radha’, walked down memory lane and recalled celebrating Janmashtami during his childhood in a Mumbai chawl.

The actor said the festival continues to remind him of the infectious energy and sense of community he experienced growing up.

As the show gears up for its Janmashtami celebrations, Akshay spoke about his personal connection with the festival and his childhood memories of participating in Dahi Handi celebrations with friends in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

“Being born and brought up in Maharashtra, Janmashtami has always held a very special place in my heart. I feel blessed to call Mumbai home, and some of my fondest childhood memories are closely tied to the Dahi Handi celebrations,” Akshay said.

Recalling his childhood in a Ghatkopar chawl, the actor said the festive atmosphere was particularly special and brought the entire community together.

“I spent my early years in a chawl in Ghatkopar, where the festive spirit was something else altogether. I remember going for Dahi Handi with my friends, cheering from the sidelines and even being a part of breaking quite a few handis myself!” he said.

Akshay also credited his parents for encouraging him to participate in the celebrations from a young age.

“My parents have always encouraged me to participate in these celebrations and, in fact, they were the ones who would take me to Dahi Handi events when I was young. I continued enjoying the tradition even during my college years,” he added.

He added, “For me, Janmashtami has always been about that infectious energy, the sense of community and the simple joy of celebrating together. Even today, the festival brings back so many beautiful childhood memories.”

Akshay further added, “This Janmashtami, I hope we celebrate the spirit of the festival with the same joy, while also taking a moment to embrace Lord Krishna’s teachings and bring their timeless wisdom into our everyday lives.”

Talking about ‘Humari Radha’, the show is set to bring the festive spirit to its storyline with Janmashtami celebrations at Radha’s house.

–IANS

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