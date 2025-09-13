Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu return with "Maharani 4" on Sony LIV, upcoming shows announced

Mumbai Sep 10 (IANS) Popular OTT platform Sony LIV has announced an expansive content line-up for 2025. Among the headline titles is the fourth season of Maharani, with Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti.

The earlier seasons traced her journey from an unlikely political outsider to a shrewd leader navigating Bihar's ugly corridors of power. With support from an ensemble cast including Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Kani Kasruti, the new season will likely continue blending political realism with high drama.

Another franchise that is returning to stun audiences is the "Scam 2010 – Subrata Roy Saga. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' turned Prateek Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta into a talking point. This time around the spotlight will shift to one of India's most controversial business empires, promising another large look at ambition, money and scandals. Also drawing attention is Civil Lines, a contemporary love story featuring Varun Sharma. Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anurag Kashyap and Renuka Shahane.

Beyond these, Sony Live is also stacking its slate with a mix of historical crime dramas and emotional dramas. From “Real Kashmir Football Club”, “Dynasty – Moh Nishtha Satta”, “Summer of 76”, “Gullak 5”, and “Undekhi 4”. In Tamil, projects “The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar”, “Sethurajan IPS”, and “Kuttram Purindhavan – The Guilty One” add to the content slate’s regional depth. Excitement is at its peak looking at the thrilling and exciting new shows Sony Liv has to offer.

