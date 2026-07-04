Huma Qureshi says 'my biggest strength was taken away from me' on 'Baby Do Die Do'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who will be seen essaying the role of a mute and deaf assassin in her next, 'Baby Do Die Do,' revealed that 'my biggest strength was taken away from me'.

When asked about the biggest challenge she faced while playing the role, Huma told IANS that as an actor, she loves to do accents, and that is something she was deprived of this time.

However, the 'Double XL' actress added that she got to explore other things with this character, such as body language and expressing intensity with her eyes.

"I think dialoguebazi is my strength. I love doing different accents. However, this time, the director said, "We will be taking away your strongest power from you." So, I got to explore a lot of different things, like body language, intensity in the eyes, and sign language.

It was a challenge, but I really really enjoyed myself," revealed Huma.

Previously, the director of 'Baby Do Die Do', Nachiket Samant, reflected on his decision to make Huma's character mute and deaf.

He shared that making her character feel believable depended entirely on Huma's performance.

"All the rootedness, Huma brought. It's one thing to write a fantastic character- you still need a solid actor to bring it to life," he shared.

Nachiket added that removing dialogue from the character became an interesting creative challenge.

"Huma's a fully tayyar actor, but this time, suddenly taking away her dialogues seemed like the perfect challenge. It forced her somewhere I hadn't seen her go, and she rose to it completely," he stated.

Headlined by Huma Qureshi, "Baby Do Die Do" also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, and Marudhar Shekhawat in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Saqib Saleem under his home banner, Saleem Siblings, along with Pune 04 Films, "Baby Do Die Do" is reached the audience on 3rd July this year.

--IANS

pm/