Huma Qureshi says ‘Maharani’ is political fantasy rooted in emotion, not realism

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is returning as Rani Bharti in the fourth season of the acclaimed political drama Maharani, said the show may draw from politics but remains a fictional universe anchored in human emotion.

Asked if Rani Bharti’s moral compass has shifted over the seasons, and how she balances idealism with political realism, Huma told IANS: “The show is something that can almost be called a political fantasy. You take from life, spin a different yarn, and spend a lot of time building that world. It’s completely a work of fiction, but I’m sure such people exist in real life too. However, that’s not what we focused on.”

Reflecting on her journey with the character, the actress added: “I’ve said this very famously that after my Nanihaal, the one place I’ve spent the most time is shooting for Maharani in Bhopal…for Rani Bharti, for that world… and I hope that continues for many more years to come.”

The new season has brought in two new names Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

The first part of the political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 was from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season was again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

“Maharani 4” will stream from November 7 on Sony LIV.

--IANS

dc/