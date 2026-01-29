Hum Saath Saath Hain’s Kalpana Iyer dances to her iconic song ‘Ramba Ho’ at a wedding 

January 29, 2026 3:49 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer recently was seen dancing on her iconic dance number ‘Ramba Ho Ho Ho’, with incredible energy energy and grace at a recent family wedding.

In a video shared by Kalpana on her social media account, the actress was seen performing on stage at a family wedding. Dressed in a purple silk sari paired with a traditional black-and-gold blouse, Kalpana commanded the stage.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Kalpana wrote, “A friend sent me This Clip and it's from last night and I still can’t believe I did This...I have not Danced in a long time and This was such a Special Evening...Siddhant ki Shaadi”.

For the uninitiated, Kalpana Iyer, who is in currently in her early 70s, had risen to humongous fame with the song “Ramba Ho Ho Ho” from the 1981 film Armaan, which further became one of the most recognisable dance numbers of its time.

The song, for the uninitiated, recently found renewed attention after being reminded and reintroduced in the Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar.

Apart from her dance numbers, Kalpana Iyer featured in several films in the 1980s and 1990s. She is popularly remembered for playing Sangeeta in the superhit movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. She essayed one of the three close friends of Reema Lagoo’s character who tries to break their unity in the family.

The actress had apparently quit Bollywood in 1999, and shifted to Dubai. Kalpana who is now back in India, apparently is trying her luck in cinema yet again.

