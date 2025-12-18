Hrithik's mother remembers friend Zarine Khan with beautiful throwback family picture

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, took to her social media account to remember her late friend Zarine Khan.

Pinkie, in the post, mentioned how Zarine loved her daughter Sunaina as her own and also elaborated on how much she loved children.

Sharing a picture featuring herself along with Zarine Khan, her husband Sanjay Khan, ex-son-in-law Hrithik Roshan and daughter Sussanne Khan, Pinkie wrote an emotional note.

“This picture popped up, Zarine. Thank you for loving Sunaina like your own daughter.”

She wrote, “Zar, as always, I’ve known you for loving your children. I’m proud of each one of them too.”#p Zayed, Simone, Farah, Sussanne… Things that are touching my heart are how each one of your children is recreating unforgettable memories for their dear mother they love so much…special mention for Malla.”

Ever since Zarine Khan passed away 41 days ago, her children Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan and Farah Khan Ali have been putting up photos of their dear mother on their social media accounts and sharing beautiful memories associated with her. The three children of Sanjay Khan and the late Zarine Khan have been grieving the loss of their mother in their own way.

On Dec 17, Sussanne had taken to her social media account and posted a video compilation of some rare moments with her mother. Khan penned, "My Mummsy Angel.. Everything stops when I think of your face… today your soul is 40 days away from us… to our most Spectacular MotherShip… I am blessed coz you chose me to be yours… I remain yours in every way everyday…. Miss you All the time… and in between that too (red heart, raising hands, and raised fist emojis) your forever baby girl Suzi (red heart emoji) (sic)".

She concluded her post on a heartfelt note that read, "P.S. Let’s dance together in my dreams through life’s every struggle. I know I will overcome because of you."

Earlier too, Sussanne paid a heartfelt tribute to her mom, and shared, "Beyond the Silence… I hear your voice in my thoughts. I feel your love in Farah Simone Malaika and Zayed’s embrace, I hear your wisdom in my Hrehaan’s ideas, I see your excellence in Hridaan’s art, and I see your strength in Papa’s eyes. You are here in me and in all of us… We will keep the brilliance of your heart lit up in every action and every deed."

In November, Zarine Khan’s son and actor Zayed Khan had visited the holy shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi on account of his 20th wedding anniversary and mentioned how Shirdi was the favourite place of his mother, Zarine.

He wrote on his social media account, “On our 20th anniversary, Malaika, my sisters Simone, Farah, Sussane and our very near and dear ones were blessed to be at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, my mother’s favourite place to visit. We as a family wish everyone peace, prosperity and, most importantly, spread kindness and love. God bless you all, people! Om Sai Ram #blessings #prayers #gratitude,” with a prayer emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 due to age-related complications. She was 81 at the time of her death.

--IANS

rd/