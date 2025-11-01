November 01, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday: Being a good partner to you is my favourite thing

Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday: Being a good partner to you is my favourite thing

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on the first of November to wish his partner and actress Saba Azad on her birthday.

Sharing an arousing post featuring an umpteen number of pictures of them together, Hrithik penned a beautiful caption. He wrote, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, being a good partner to you is my all-time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love... @sabazad #Ilovethewaylove teachesmethruyou"

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Saba made their 'mujhhe' public at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. Hrithik has also introduced Saba to his family, and she is often seen at gatherings.

Saba also shares a cordial relationship with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Recently, the couple took to their social media accounts and shared a joint post as they shared loved-up pictures from their vacation. In the pictures, the couple was seen dressed up in woollens and sharing cosy moments as the two embraced in a hug for the last picture.

However, they did not disclose the location, but going by the looks of the pictures shared, it seems like they are vacationing in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. They wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than winter walking.” Hrithik and Saba’s relationship began quietly before stepping into the public eye in early 2022. Their first public appearance together was after a dinner date in Mumbai, sparking widespread curiosity.

For the uninitiated, Saba is an actor-musician and is known for ‘Rocket Boys’ and the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink. The actress recently received great reviews for her musical Songs of Paradise.

She will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in important roles.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

‘I could not believe PM Modi was calling’: Venu Deshmukh on PM’s personal outreach to Teejan Bai

‘I could not believe PM Modi was calling’: Venu Deshmukh on PM’s personal outreach to Teejan Bai

India, South Africa meet as the ICC Women's ODI World Cup gears up for historic crowning in 52 years at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India, South Africa meet as tournament gears up for historic crowning in 52 years (Preview)

Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday: Being a good partner to you is my favourite thing

Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on her birthday: Being a good partner to you is my favourite thing

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj's debut film as actor titled 'DC' (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj's debut film as actor titled 'DC'

Delhi: Cases going unregistered as FIRs to show 'dip in offences'; Police Commissioner expresses concern

Delhi: Cases going unregistered as FIRs to show 'dip in offences'; Police Commissioner expresses concern

RSS rejects Kharge's ban call amid centenary planning at Jabalpur meet

RSS rejects Kharge's ban call amid centenary planning at Jabalpur meet

Aman Raj eyes spot in Asian Tour and International series; Ridhima’s team wins Kolkata Pro-Am, Veer Ganapathy, Kapil Kumar, Ridhima Dilawari

IGPL 2025: Aman Raj eyes spot in Asian Tour and International series; Ridhima’s team wins Kolkata Pro-Am

Allu Sirish on his love story with Nayanika: 'When my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them, that’s how I met your mother'

Allu Sirish on his love story with Nayanika: 'When my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them, that’s how I met your mother'

Mokama killing puts spotlight on Bihar’s ‘unfinished battle’ with ‘criminalised’ politics

Mokama killing puts spotlight on Bihar’s ‘unfinished battle’ with ‘criminalised’ politics

PM Modi launches veiled attack on Cong over LWE as Chhattisgarh marks 'Silver Jubilee'

PM Modi launches veiled attack on Cong over LWE as Chhattisgarh marks 'Silver Jubilee'