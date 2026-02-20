February 20, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan says Shahid Kapoor is ‘best’ in ‘quirky’ genre

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan has heaped praise on Shahid Kapoor, calling him the “best” when it comes to pulling off quirky roles. The Bollywood star went on to share that he thoroughly enjoyed ‘O’Romeo’ and called him “too good”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik shared that he had a great time watching the film and lauded Shahid’s effortless grasp of the genre.

Hrithik wrote: “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Romeo. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

It follows the story of Ustara, a deadly contract killer working for the Intelligence Bureau, who agrees to help Afsha avenge her husband's murder, leading them on a dangerous journey from Mumbai to Spain.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, N.T.R Jr. and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who goes rogue and becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, who is assigned to neutralize him.

Hrithik recently wrote a profound reflective note, drawing inspiration from American poet and environmentalist Wendell Berry, and spoke about change, freedom and self-realisation.

The actor took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a string of images of himself surrounded by nature, including snow-capped mountains, a serene lake and a clear blue sky. He posted a poetic note expressing an awakening to self and nature.

--IANS

dc/

