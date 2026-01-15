Hrithik Roshan pens honest 'morning rant' on 'senseless' sadness and joy

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan offered fans a rare glimpse into his introspective side on Thursday morning, sharing a “senseless” post that combined reflection, humor, and philosophical musings on life’s unpredictability.

In an Instagram post tagged as “#morningrant,” Hrithik, fondly called as the Greek God of Hindi cinema, wrote about the sudden swings of emotion that hit without warning.

Starting the note with a disclaimer, Hrithik mentioned: “Statutory Warning : senseless #morningrant Had a wonderful time. and now out of nowhere all that is wrong with the world lays outstretched before me , around me , under me , over me , everything that is good is proudly showing off its flip side , and the day is whizzing past , this bright amazing shiny day (sic).”

He went on to describe the mind’s curious ability to analyze feelings.

“And how intelligently we are able to break it down mentally for ourselves, surgically penetrating and investigating this light hum of sorrow within our hearts and victoriously arriving at our own concocted often hallucinated theories, causes and solutions , and yet horribly unable to think ourselves out of the loving embrace of this apparently unreasonable and senseless sadness of days. It pulls us in without warning (sic).”

“And so here I am wholly committed to a literal spewing of my current emotion using big words to camouflage the bleakness under it all, and also quickly peddling it for a few eyeballs. And so it goes (sic).”

He added: “The fantastic state of the world where senseless things presented well make the desire for 'em things so urgent and logical that it makes my head spin(sic).”

The star cited a scientific observation that emotions in their original form last only 90 seconds before merging into another, noting with characteristic wit that half of that time had already passed while writing his post.

“Science fact : An emotion lasts only 90 seconds in its original state before it transmutes or merges into another. This took me 45 seconds (sic).”

Concluding playfully, he wrote: “45 left. The few who will eventually frown at not understanding the 'why' of this cracked post , you my friends are truly living life like it was meant to be lived (sic).”

