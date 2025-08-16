Hrithik on Kabir: A character that came to life in 2019, has only fueled my fire as an actor

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has talked about his “War 2” character Kabir, which he says will always be one of his most cherished on-screen roles.

Hrithik also shared that the character was brought to life in 2019 with “War” and has fueled him as an actor and entertainer.

The Bollywood star took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a still from his latest release “War 2”.

He wrote: “In Kabir's world, battles may be won.. but the war goes on. A character that came to life in 2019, has only fueled my fire as an Actor & Entertainer. Witnessing all your cheers & celebrations in cinema halls, only makes Kabir taller and my heart fuller.”

“Kabir was and always will be one of my most cherished on-screen characters. Thank you for all your love & well-wishes for #War2 and Kabir,” he added.

“War 2” is an action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former intelligence agent, who after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security and a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to neutralize him.

“War 2” has raked in Rs. 115 crore nett in India in just two days. Its Hindi version has collected Rs. 75 crore nett so far and Telugu has made Rs. 40 crore so far.

NTR too took to Instagram , where he shared a still from the song Janaab-E-Ali and wrote: “I am seeing your love for #War2 and I love you back for it… Incredible to see the public support for our film which we made with a lot of passion. Let’s goooo!”

