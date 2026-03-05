‘Howzzat’: Akshay Kumar gets bowled out by Shikhar Dhawan on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ set

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar had an unexpected cricket moment on the sets of his upcoming film “Bhooth Bangla” when former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dropped by for a visit and bowled him out during a friendly match.

A reel was dropped on the official account of the production banner Balaji Telefilms, which featured Shikhar’s entry on the sets. The cricketer posed for pictures with Akshay and director Priyadarshan.

The video then showed the two enjoying a quick cricket match on set. Shikhar took the crease first, while Akshay later stepped in to bat and managed to score a few runs with confident shots. However, the fun innings was cut short when Shikhar delivered a ball that clean bowled the actor, leaving everyone around cheering and shouting “Howzzat!”

The video was captioned: “Team India ko bhooooth saara good luck! Ram ji aake bhala karenge… baaki ka kaam boys kar denge! PS: Catching @akshaykumar with our special guest @shikhardofficial in action on the Bhooth Bangla sets! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

Bhooth Bangla is by Priyadarshan. It brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The film will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

It marks Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), both of which star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

