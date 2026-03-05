Kareena Kapoor says she loves Rhea Kapoor ‘more than pepperoni pizza’, calls her ‘food provider’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to shower her love on filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.

The actress, in a cute and fun birthday post, quipped that she loves Rhea ‘more than pepperoni pizza’ and called her the “food provider.”

Sharing a candid picture of the two enjoying slices of pizza, Kareena wrote, “Do I love you more than pepperoni pizza…? Well it’s a tuff call but I do… @rheakapoor.”

The pictures show Kareena and Rhea sitting together and indulging in pizza during what seems to be a casual hangout on a set-like setup with food boxes, plates and snacks placed on a table infront of them.

In another picture, Kareena is seen lounging comfortably on a couch while flashing a fun victory sign.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the food provider, the producer; the word maker; the style maker… To The Bro… @rheakapoor.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Rhea share a warm friendship and have also collaborated professionally.

While Rhea is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and the sister of actress Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the younger sister of Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor.

On the professional front, Rhea, a film producer and fashion stylist, has backed several Bollywood films including Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding revolved around four childhood friends navigating relationships, marriage and independence in modern-day times.

Apart from her stint as a producer, Rhea is also known for her fashion work and styling projects.

She is married to filmmaker Karan Boolani.

