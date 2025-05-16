May 16, 2025 5:13 PM हिंदी

How Harshvardhan Rane is preparing to top his second-year psychology honours exams

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is not just making headlines for his acting but also for his academic dedication.

The actor, currently pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours, shared a video of himself with completed assignments and expressed his determination to not only pass but to top his second-year exams. On Friday, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor posted a video of him where he is seen sitting, reading, and writing assignments. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Assignments done, taiyyari done, pass nahi hona, top karna hai 2nd year #Psychology #Honours.”

Harshvardhan also added the trendy song "Run It Up" by Hanumankind to the video. Last month, Rane revealed that he is preparing for a busy June, balancing his upcoming Psychology (Honours) exams alongside his film shooting schedule. He gave fans a glimpse of his study routine through Instagram Stories, sharing a video of himself taking lecture notes. His caption highlighted the challenge of managing both exams and shoots within the same month.

“#Psychology #Honours exam in June, shoot bhi in June,” he wrote as a caption.

In June, 2024, the 'Savi' actor shared a video of him from the college giving autographs to students. He captioned the post, “What a month…I think i now successfully have dark circles #Psychology #Honours #1stYear exams over, kal se film ki script reading shuru.” Harshvardhan had also shared a video from the exam center where he interacted with some of his fans. Students in their second year jokingly referred to themselves as Harshvardhan’s seniors, since he was taking his first-year exams.

Sharing the video, he had written, “Seniors ka ashirwaad le liya, Teacher ki blessings mil gai (Received the blessings of the seniors, and got the teacher’s blessings), Hoping for above 75% marks this was the toughest but the most satisfying month of my life 6th July ko last paper hai (sic).”

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next project, ‘Deewaniyat,’ which also stars Sonam Bajwa.

--IANS

ps/

