How Gujarat’s ‘Patangotsav’ evolved from local celebration to a global phenomenon

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and gave him a glimpse of the International kite festival, the grandeur and splendour of the carnival too attained the global spotlight.

The International kite festival, held every year in Gujarat, marks Uttarayan – a significant period in Hindu calendar symbolising the onset of longer days. Interestingly, the kite festival was a localized celebration until 1990s and it was only in early 2000s when the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi made a determined effort to make it global.

It was under his leadership that Gujarat’s ‘Patangotsav’ has evolved from a local celebration into a global phenomenon, the foundation for which was laid after him taking over as the Chief Minister.

Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, has shared a throwback image from Uttarayan 2002, when the newly sworn-in CM was celebrating Makar Sankranti from a rooftop in the heart of Ahmedabad with native families.

The video shared by Modi Archive, shows nostalgic moments of the then CM taking part in kite festival with local families and also devouring on Uttarayan feast.

It was in 2004 that CM Modi launched the International Kite festival, turning the local tradition into a global cultural event.

The Modi Archive, stating in a post, “The sky has never been the limit for Narendra Modi,” informs that the kite flying industry was a small cottage industry before 2000s but the state government under Narendra Modi saw a big opportunity in it for creating jobs, income and cultural pride.

As the Gujarat CM, he initiated steps to increase the kite-making business by aiding it with financial support and providing training to locals in latest techniques, packaging and quality control.

As a result of this, artisans became more competitive. The festival’s success showed that clear vision, quick action and people-focused planning could transform a local cottage industry into a global success story.

“By 2014, the kite-making business started supporting thousands of families in earning their livelihood. The festival expanded to multiple cities with international kite-fliers from dozens of nations arriving in Gujarat to participate in the celebrations,” informs the X handle.

As more than 70 percent artisans in kite-making business comprise women, a transformative change was brought into their lives by connecting them to the mainstream and also ensuring their upliftment.

Today, the ‘Patangotsav’ has become a platform to engage international investors, diplomats and global audiences. The kite festival has indeed become a symbol of empowerment, economic growth and Gujarat’s rise on the global stage.

