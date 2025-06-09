Hopefully, this is SA’s chance to finally raise that most-coveted trophy, says Maharaj

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Ahead of facing Australia in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship final at the Lord’s, South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj said he hopes this is the side’s chance to finally win a coveted trophy.

Maharaj was part of the Proteas side that finished runners-up at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as well as being a member of the teams that played semifinals of both the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

“In previous attempts, no one expected us to reach the knockout phases of any competition, but we have reached two semifinals and two finals. Hopefully, through all those misses, we come right in this one.”

“There is a lot of inspiration we can draw from in the brand of cricket we have played in the last three or four years. If we run with it and stay true to it, hopefully, this is our opportunity to finally raise that most-coveted trophy that has eluded us for a number of years.”

“I remember watching that when they lifted the mace (in 2012). We know that apart from doing it for us, we want to honour the legends of the past and hopefully, we will one day be seen in the same calibre and light to win such a coveted title and hold the Test mace,” Maharaj was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday.

South Africa entered the WTC final on the back of seven consecutive Test victories and finished at the top of the points table. “When we started the journey two years ago, a lot of people didn’t think we’d be in this situation, but with each and every series we grow more and more.”

“Our blend of youth and experience complements each other really nicely, and we find ourselves competing for another trophy. The boys have put in a lot of hard work. The excitement is building as we edge closer, and it’s now about letting it sink in and soaking up the occasion to allow us to play with freedom,” added Maharaj.

Maharaj is just two scalps away from 200 Test wickets, and the left-arm spinner acknowledged the prospect of bringing up the milestone at Lord’s. “It would be very special. I don’t pay too much attention to the numbers, I just want to help ensure my team wins, so hopefully I can get a 10-fer.”

“I’ve enjoyed my journey so far, hopefully, I’ve got a long time left, but to get that feat in front of my family at Lord’s would be very special. Any cricketer always has a bucket list in terms of venues they want to play at, and this is such a wonderful opportunity for all of us,” he concluded.

