June 20, 2025 11:13 PM हिंदी

Hope Pakistan will stand with Iran against Israeli aggression: Iranian diplomat

Hope Pakistan will stand with Iran against Israeli aggression: Iranian diplomat

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Signalling Iran's growing concerns over Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to the United States, Mohamed Javad Hosseini, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Iranian Embassy in India, on Friday said that Tehran hopes that Islamabad will not align with any move against Tehran and will "stand with Iran" against Israeli aggression.

"I hope they (Pakistan) won't do this one... There are actually many false and biased allegations in the media right now. But, I hope that Pakistan will stand with Iran against Israeli aggression," Hosseini told reporters in New Delhi while replying to a question about reports of Munir and US President Donald Trump exploring the possibility of using Pakistani soil for any operation against Iran during the ongoing conflict.

Munir had called on Trump at the White House on Wednesday in a meeting which the Pakistani military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated was initially scheduled for one hour, but extended for over two hours.

Several reports cited later that during the meeting, the United States requested access to military bases in Pakistan to carry out operations against Iran.

Calling the Israeli strikes a "clear violation of sovereignty and international norms", Hosseini asserted that India, as the leader of the Global South, should condemn the developments.

"We want every country, including India, to condemn this aggression not because of Iran, but because it would open the way for other countries to attack their neighbours for baseless reasons. If you do not condemn this attack, you are giving those nations an incentive," said Hosseini.

Expressing deep concerns at the recent developments between Iran and Israel, India had urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and called for utilising existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.

"India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated on June 13.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

A still from Ghaati (Photo credit: UV Creations X)

Promo of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas