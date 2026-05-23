Hope amid uncertainty: Youths in Maha thankful for appointments through Rozgar Mela

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Youths from different parts of Maharashtra expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving appointment letters at the 19th Rozgar Mela. They mentioned that the opportunity comes as "hope amid uncertainty" in their lives.

Shweta Kamble, who joined Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), told IANS that for people like her, the appointments came as a "hope amid uncertainty".

"My family became emotional after I received the appointment letter. This means a lot to us," she said.

Kamble was optimistic that with such opportunities for the youths, India will transform into 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Expressing her excitement to serve the nation after being appointed in the Mechanical Department of the Ministry of Railways, Sanghamitra More highlighted the support from her family members.

"My family supported me a lot. It is an extremely proud moment for us," she said.

Another appointee, Jasmine Bhano, also said that the job will help her to sustain her family. "As an earning member, I will be able to provide support to father and my elder brother," she said.

She praised PM Modi for securing the future of the country's youngsters.

Expressing his gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Akash Dongre, who has been appointed as an assistant loco-pilot in the Central Railway's Nagpur Division, said: "This is the best platform for the youth."

Harsha Mahale also got selected as an assistant loco-pilot in the Ministry of Railways. She called her appointment as a "proud moment" for her and her family. She earlier worked in the private sector.

"I wanted to do a government job and started applying as soon as the vacancies were listed," she said. Mentioning the reason for the shift, she said: "People are being laid off in private companies."

Ashish Srivastav got appointed as a junior executive at the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Detailing the process of receiving the appointment letters, he said: "One method is we need to give an exam and then whoever gets selected, receives the appointment letters. The other way is to apply for jobs and then crack one through the Rozgar Mela."

Highlighting one of the benefits of the initiative, Srivastav said that through this people have received employment opportunities is different departments like Indian Postal Service, AAI, banks etc.

Mahima, who got appointed as a senior nursing officer at AIIMS, Nagpur, called it a "great opportunity" provided by Prime Minister Modi.

"So far I have been facing difficult situations but this opportunity will bring in great benefits. I promise to work hard and fulfill the responsibilities attached to my role," she asserted.

Mahima added that through the Rozgar Mela, young people are finally getting what they deserve. "It is a huge motivation for me to receive the letter from Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of PM Modi."

The youths who received the appointment letters echoed that the employment opportunities being provided by the Rozgar Mela, is a response to their hard work.

--IANS

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