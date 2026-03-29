‘Honoured, motivated and proud’: Sambalpur fish farmer on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ praise

Sambalpur (Odisha), March 29 (IANS) Sujata Bhuyan, a fish farmer from Odisha’s Sambalpur, on Sunday expressed immense happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her work during the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', calling it a proud and emotional moment for her and her family.

Reacting to the recognition, Sujata said she felt honoured that her journey in fish farming had reached the national stage. “I am very happy and grateful to the Prime Minister for mentioning my name. It is a matter of great pride for my family and me. His words have motivated me to work even harder,” she said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister praised fishermen as a “strong foundation of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, highlighting their contribution to strengthening both families and the national economy. He also shared Sujata’s inspiring journey, noting how she transformed her efforts into a successful enterprise within a few years despite multiple challenges.

Sujata, a resident of LIC Colony in Mudipada area of Sambalpur, began her venture in 2022 after visiting the Hirakud Reservoir, where she first observed fish farming activities. Inspired, she approached the Fisheries Department, underwent training, and started her business with the help of a bank loan.

Recalling the initial days, she said the challenges were many. “In the beginning, it was very difficult. Managing household responsibilities along with travelling regularly to the reservoir was not easy. There were also issues like weather changes and arranging feed for the fish,” she said.

Despite the hurdles, Sujata said she remained determined to succeed and gradually gained confidence as her work started showing results. “With time, things improved. I learned from my experiences, and with support from the Fisheries Department, I was able to expand my work,” she added.

According to reports, Sujata earned around Rs 6 lakh in her first year of operation and has since emerged as an inspiration for many women. She has also gained recognition for supplying fish to markets outside the state.

Today, Sujata produces around 25 to 30 tonnes of fish annually through cage culture and supplies to markets in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. She said achieving financial independence and contributing to her family’s income has been one of her biggest satisfactions.

She credited government support, including training and financial assistance, for her success. “Without the support of the Fisheries Department and access to loans, it would have been very difficult to start and sustain this work,” she said.

Highlighting her journey, the Prime Minister had noted that despite being a homemaker, Sujata showed unwavering determination and turned challenges into opportunities. He said her success has become a ray of hope and inspiration for women in her community.

Encouraging other women, Sujata said that with determination and the right support, they too can explore opportunities in fisheries and become self-reliant. “If I can do it, others can too. Women should come forward and take advantage of such opportunities,” she said.

She added that the Prime Minister’s appreciation has further strengthened her resolve to expand her business and continue contributing to her family’s income and the fisheries sector.

--IANS

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