Honey Singh apologises for ‘Dilli Ki Thand’ remark: My intention was never to hurt

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Popular singer Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for his viral remark “Gaadi mein s** karo, Dilli ki thand mein” during a concert in Delhi.

On Thursday, Jan 15, he released a video and a written note to express his apology through his social media handle.

In his video message, Honey Singh claimed that his remark had been edited and misrepresented.

A few minutes later, he shared a written statement, stating, “I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it.”

He further added, “My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologists and sexologists who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me.”

He continued, “While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch."

Adding to it, he wrote, “However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many.”

He elaborated, “I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions.”

He concluded by writing, “Yours one and only Yo yo honey singh.”

For the unversed, the famous singer Yo Yo Honey Singh invited controversy after he made an objectionable comment at his recent live concert in Delhi.

In a viral video, Honey Singh was seen saying, “Behen**d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s* karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use c*** guys, please. Play safe!” (F*, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s* in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use c*** guys, please. Play safe!)"

