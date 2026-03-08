March 08, 2026 6:44 PM हिंदी

Mankind indebted to 'Nari Shakti', says HM Amit Shah on International Women's Day

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in extending greetings on the International Women's Day, lauding the role of "Nari Shakti" in India's progress.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Home Minister said, "Warm greetings to our "Nari Shakti" on the International Women's Day. Humankind is indebted to the peerless role Nari Shakti plays in society. Nurturing generations and driving scientific and economic progress, they contribute to every aspect of our lives."

"This deep gratitude drives PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of women-led development, where women are no longer just witnesses to progress but the changemakers, who pave our journey to greatness," Union Minister Shah added.

Prime Minister Modi greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress.

He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting the Union government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the government.

He reiterated that the Union government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

Prime Minister Modi also remarked that the achievements of India's "Nari Shakti" are a source of pride for the nation and a powerful reminder of the transformative role played by women in nation building.

He added that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.

