August 28, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs review meeting on India's bid for 2036 Olympics

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs review meeting on India's bid for 2036 Olympics. Photo credit: @AmitShah/X

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a review meeting for India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games and two other major events to be hosted in Ahmedabad.

India plans to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2029 Police and Fire Games at Ahmedabad, besides the 2036 Olympic Games.

In a post on X informing about the meeting, Shah affirmed the Modi Government's commitment to establishing India as a global destination by hosting major international sports events. The hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and, before that, the Police and Fire Games in 2029 are in line with that commitment.

"Modi Govt is firmly committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting international sporting events.

"Today, chaired a review meeting on India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, as well as preparations for hosting the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, in Ahmedabad," the Home Minister wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting along with other senior officials of his ministry and representatives of the Gujarat Government.

In the review meeting, the home minister was briefed on the preparations for the major international events at Ahmedabad and the progress of India's bid for the 2036 Olympics in the Gujarat capital.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, an Indian delegation representing Ahmedabad had received the Commonwealth Games Flag as the next host of the games. The flag was handed over to Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Sanghavi later formally presented the CWG flag to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the state cabinet meeting after his return from Glasgow.

--IANS

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