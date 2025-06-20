June 20, 2025 11:13 PM हिंदी

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday.

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal had an eventful day in the women’s category while Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha successfully registered win in their respective matches in the men’s category on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 here on Friday.

In the first match on Friday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Maharashtra 12-0 in the women’s team. Prema S. (4’, 12’, 21’, 44’) stood out to be the top goal scorer as she scored four goals throughout the match. Manasa K.P. (29’, 49’, 51’) also scored a hat-trick, whereas Usha Vinaykumar (2’, 22’) also scored a brace.

Captain K.K. Krithika (32’), Josephine Lore Sequeira (35’), and Neelamma K.A. (37’) also scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Maharashtra to secure a second consecutive win in the tournament.

In the second match, Hockey Himachal defeated Kerala Hockey 4-1 in the women’s category. Shalini Kanwar (3’) scored the opening goal of the match for Hockey Himachal, followed by Neeta Devi (18’), Anjana Devi (21’), and Pushpa Bhatia (24’), who also registered one goal each. On the other hand, Malaialagu (37’) scored the consolation goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey 4-3 in the men’s category. Manikyala Gajula Rao (13’, 15’, 59’) scored a match-winning hat-trick for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, joined by Prasanna Gudavalli Kumar (23’), who also scored one goal for his side.

On the other side, Binu C.P. (6’, 34’) scored a couple of goals, whereas Sayo V.S. (41’) also scored one goal for Kerala Hockey but fell just short of being on the winning side.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Punjab 5-2 in the men’s category. Dharam Pal Singh (17’) and Ram Saran (22’) scored for Hockey Punjab.

In response, Anil Kullu (33’, 37’) scored two goals, whereas captain Lajrus Barla (18’), Sunil Lakra (30’), and Rajat Kumar Minz (45’) also contributed with one goal each to register another victory in the tournament.

