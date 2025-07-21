China claims two silver medals in artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships

Singapore, July 21 (IANS) China added two silver medals to their tally at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships on Monday, with 17-year-old Guo Muye placing second in the men's solo free routine and twin sisters Lin Yanhan and Lin Yanjun finishing runners-up in the women's duet technical final.

In the preliminaries, the Lin sisters had ranked second overall with a score of 301.0933 points, securing their place in the 12-pair final.

Performing a routine themed "Warriors of Moon Shadow", Lin Yanhan and Lin Yanjun earned 301.4057 points for the silver, finishing behind Austrian sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri. The bronze medal went to neutral athletes Mayya Doroshko and Tatiana Gayday, reports Xinhua.

"I think both the Austrian team and the neutral athletes delivered performances that are truly worth learning from," Lin Yanhan said. "We went back and watched their videos after the preliminary round, and it was clear there's still a significant gap between us. We know we have a lot of room for improvement."

Earlier on Monday, Guo, who had finished fourth in his men's solo technical final last Saturday, delivered a strong performance in the men's solo free routine to secure the silver medal with 220.1926 points. The gold went to Aleksandr Maltsev, who tallied 229.5613 points, while Italy's Filippo Pelati took bronze with 213.9850.

"I feel quite happy about winning this medal," Guo said. "But this is not yet gold, so I still have much to work on. I need to improve the height and lines of my routines, as well as my eye contact and interaction with the judges."

Earlier on Sunday, China delivered a flawless performance in the artistic swimming team free routine, earning the top spot on the podium.

China's eight-strong team scored 348.4779 points in the final with their performance, themed "Gravitation", after having earned 338.2167 in the preliminary round, outshining competitors including Spain and Japan.

It marked China's second gold medal in artistic swimming at this tournament, following Xu Huiyan's historic triumph in the women's solo technical event on Saturday.

The result further underlined China's depth and consistency in artistic swimming, which has steadily grown into a global powerhouse over the past decade. Chinese swimmers have frequently stood atop the podium in recent international competitions.

Japan took silver with a score of 334.7232, while Spain secured bronze with 321.1328.

--IANS

bsk/