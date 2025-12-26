HM Amit Shah signals appointment of interlocutor on demands of 3 tribes in Assam

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the government will soon appoint a senior interlocutor to find a solution to issues related to Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa tribal communities of Assam.

The Union Minister gave the assurance during a meeting with representatives of these communities and the Assam Chief, an official said.

HM Shah wrote on X, “Met with the delegations of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities of Assam in the presence of CM Shri @himantabiswaJi. Listened to their demands and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed. The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon appoint a senior official to work towards an amicable and lasting solution.”

The three communities have been seeking constitutional status for their autonomous councils, and the meeting with HM Shah, also attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Sarma wrote on X, “I offer my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji for meeting the delegations of the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities, who have long been seeking constitutional status for their respective Autonomous Councils.”

“The assurance given by the Home Minister to appoint an interlocutor and initiate an institutional dialogue is deeply reassuring and heart-warming. It reflects the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive governance, dialogue, and the protection of the constitutional aspirations of Assam’s indigenous communities,” said the Chief Minister.

In another development, Chief Minister Sarma said that HM Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the largest auditorium in the Northeast with a seating capacity of 5,000, during his upcoming visit here on December 29, marking another major addition to the state's cultural infrastructure.

CM Sarma mentioned that the auditorium has been built in record time and named in honour of two towering icons of Assam's cultural heritage - Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

He described the project as a tribute to the state's rich artistic and cultural legacy and a major step towards strengthening cultural spaces in the region.

The Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha has been designed to host large-scale cultural events, performances, conferences and public programmes, and is expected to become a landmark venue not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast.

Officials said the state-of-the-art auditorium will provide a dedicated platform for artists, cultural organisations and institutions, while also boosting Assam's profile as a cultural hub.

The inauguration will be one of the key events during HM Shah's Assam visit, which is expected to include a series of official engagements.

The Home Minister's visit comes close on the heels of several high-profile central initiatives in the state, reflecting the Centre's continued focus on Assam's development and integration with national growth priorities.

Chief Minister Sarma said the naming of the auditorium after Jyotiprasad Agarwala, regarded as the father of Assamese cinema and a pioneering cultural visionary, and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a revolutionary artist, musician and thinker, symbolises Assam’s deep respect for its cultural icons.

--IANS

rch/dan