BJP's big guns to roar in West Bengal today in campaign blitz ahead of phase 2 polls

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Nitin Nabin are set to lead a packed schedule of rallies and roadshows across West Bengal on Saturday, as the state’s election campaign intensifies ahead of the second phase of polling on April 29.

HM Shah will begin his day with a public meeting in the Jamalpur Assembly constituency at 2:15 P.M. at Jamalpur Selimabad Tarun Sangh Math, followed by a second rally in the Shyampur Assembly constituency at 3:45 P.M. in Howrah (Rural).

Later in the evening, he will lead two major roadshows — first at 5:00 P.M. in Shibpur, Howrah Central, and Howrah South constituencies, starting from Ramrajatala Shankar Math, and then at 6:15 P.M. in the Tollygunge and Jadavpur constituencies, starting from Ranikuthi Crossing in South Kolkata.

The marathon outreach programme is aimed at consolidating support across both rural and urban belts of the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare J.P. Nadda will also intensify the BJP’s campaign push with a series of roadshows across key constituencies.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address two roadshows during the day. He will begin at 12:30 P.M. in Goghat, followed by another at 2:00 P.M. in Sonarpur Uttar, as part of the party’s outreach to strengthen support in both rural and suburban pockets of the state.

Nadda will lead two major roadshows aimed at mobilising voters in important Assembly segments. His first event will be held at 11:30 A.M. in Raina Assembly constituency, covering the stretch from Kamarhati Chandipur More to Gotan Bazar. Later in the evening, he will conduct a second roadshow at 5:00 P.M. in Bardhaman Uttar Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, party chief Nitin Nabin will also carry out a series of roadshows and interactions across key constituencies.

His first roadshow will take place in Baranagar at 10:00 A.M., beginning from the BSF Camp Crossing to the Tobin Road Bus Stand. He will later move to Ashoknagar for another roadshow at 3:00 P.M., followed by a third in Sreerampore, Hooghly, at 5:00 P.M. The day will conclude with an intellectual meet scheduled at 7:00 P.M. at Bika Banquets in Howrah, where party leaders are expected to engage with professionals and opinion-makers.

The high-intensity campaign comes amid growing political momentum in the state.

Earlier on Friday, HM Shah hailed the massive voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, expressing confidence in a strong performance by the BJP.

“The enthusiastic participation of voters marked the beginning of a shift from fear to trust,” he said, thanking the electorate for turning out in large numbers and adding that the momentum would continue in the upcoming phases.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. With both senior leaders actively campaigning across multiple constituencies, the BJP is seeking to build on its early momentum and strengthen its position in the crucial electoral battle in West Bengal.

--IANS

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