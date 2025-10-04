Amit Shah urges Maoists to lay down arms; pitches for Swadeshi product in Bastar Dussehra Durbar

Jagdalpur, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a compelling appeal for adopting swadeshi values and products to accelerate India's economic growth.

Addressing a large gathering in Jagdalpur on Saturday, HM Shah emphasised that promoting indigenous goods is not merely a cultural sentiment but a strategic economic imperative.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has reduced taxes on 395 items, with many essential household goods now taxed at just 5 per cent - a rate he described as unprecedented in independent India.

Speaking about the 'Swadeshi Mela' organised at the venue by the Swadeshi Manch, HM Shah noted that around 300 companies had showcased their products.

He added that similar melas are being organised across the country to promote local enterprise and self-reliance.

HM Shah urged villagers across Chhattisgarh to encourage Maoists who have strayed from the mainstream to surrender, lay down arms and contribute to the state’s development.

He stated that Rs 4.40 lakh crore has already been disbursed for various development projects in Chhattisgarh, leading to the establishment of new industries, educational institutions and hospitals.

He reiterated that both the central and state governments are committed to transforming the region through inclusive growth and infrastructure expansion.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured more than 15,000 houses to those who died in Naxal violence," the Union Home Minister said.

"We have implemented the best surrender policy. Once a village becomes Naxal-free, the Chhattisgarh government will immediately disburse Rs 1 crore for its development. As many as 500 Maoists have surrendered in the past month. If they do not surrender, our security forces are prepared to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026 - the date has been fixed," he warned.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated a rural bus service aimed at improving connectivity across 250 villages in Bastar and Sarguja divisions.

The service will operate on 34 routes, providing vital transport links for remote tribal communities and enhancing access to education, healthcare, and employment.

HM Shah said he was deeply moved and overwhelmed by the Muria Durbar and would encourage his colleagues in Delhi to visit here at least once and witness the democratic values embodied in the tradition.

His visit began with a ceremonial welcome at Danteshwari Airport, followed by prayers at the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple.

He later met members of the Bastar royal family, including Kamalchand Bhanjdev, at the historic palace, underscoring the cultural significance of the occasion.

In a major welfare gesture, HM Shah digitally transferred Rs 606 crore to the bank accounts of 65 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, reinforcing the government's commitment to women's empowerment and financial inclusion.

The Bastar Dussehra, known as the world's longest festival, provided a vibrant backdrop for HM Shah's announcements. With private companies participating in the mela to showcase swadeshi products, the event served as a platform to blend tradition with economic vision.

