Exposition of Devnimori Buddha relics to highlight India-Sri Lanka spiritual bond

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Marking a first, the Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha reached Sri Lanka on Wednesday, aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft for a historic international exposition, marking a significant moment in cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations.

The relics were received at the Sri Lankan airport by Sri Lankan Minister of Religious & Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils & Local Government A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, along with the Acting High Commissioner.

The exposition of the revered relics will be held at the renowned Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka from February 4 to February 10, 2026, where thousands of devotees are expected to gather.

Before the departure, sacred chanting ceremonies were conducted at the National Museum in the capital and later at the airport, where devotees and officials gathered to offer prayers and pay their respects to the relics.

The Devnimori relics, considered highly sacred by followers of Buddhism, are travelling abroad for their first-ever international public exposition. The event is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from Sri Lanka and other countries.

Officials said the exhibition symbolises the deep-rooted spiritual, historical and civilisational links shared by India and Sri Lanka. The initiative is also being seen as part of India’s continued efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy and promote Buddhist heritage across the region.

The Gangaramaya Temple, one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent Buddhist sites, has made elaborate arrangements for the exposition and public viewing of the relics. The occasion is expected to further reinforce people-to-people connections and highlight the shared Buddhist legacy that binds India and Sri Lanka.

The exposition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025 as part of India’s commitment to share its Buddhist heritage with the world, reaffirming India’s role as a responsible custodian of global Buddhist heritage.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, along with several ministers and officials, have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this sacred event possible.

