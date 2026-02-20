Historic milestone for bilateral ties: Slovakia President after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, congratulating him on an "exceptionally well-organised" India AI Impact Summit 2026. He later termed his meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as a "historic milestone" for Slovakia–India ties.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade and investment, digital technologies, defence, space, energy, culture & people-to-people linkages.

"Both leaders welcomed the fresh momentum in ties generated by the adoption of the landmark India-EU FTA and the India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda 2030. The leaders agreed to further strengthen India-Slovakia relations for mutual benefit especially in the digital sector," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated after the meeting.

Pellegrini highlighted that this was the "first-ever" reception of a Slovak Head of State, calling the meeting as a "historic milestone" for Slovakia–India ties.

"I congratulated him on an exceptionally well-organised India AI Impact Summit 2026 that brought together leaders, innovators and business to scale AI responsibly and strengthen global collaboration. We agreed AI must be democratised so it benefits people — not only a few," the Slovak President posted on X after meeting PM Modi.

"We also focused on concrete results in trade and investment, and on deeper cooperation in innovation, secure technology and talent, including academic and expert exchanges in the energy field," he added.

The theme of India AI Impact Summit 2026 is 'Welfare for all, happiness of all'. It aims to position India as a leader in the field of AI and envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards the shared planet.

Seven Working Groups anchor the Summit, aligned to three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. These groups will work on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI’s impact across sectors. The seven themes are: AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratizing AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.

The Summit has brought together more than 500 Global AI Leaders, including CEOs/CXOs, around 100 CEOs and Founders, 150 Academicians and Researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and Philanthropists. It is also engaging over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 Heads of State and Government and around 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers.

