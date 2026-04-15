Historic day for Bihar, NDA ready to work under Samart Choudhary's leadership: Maithili Thakur

Patna, April 15 (IANS) As Samrat Choudhary took oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar, marking the first time a BJP-led government has been formed in the state, BJP legislator Maithili Thakur on Wednesday described the occasion as a historic day and said that all NDA members are fully prepared to work together under his leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Maithili Thakur said, “It is a very historic day. Many congratulations to Samrat Choudhary on taking charge of this new responsibility. We all stand firmly with him, and all NDA members are fully ready to work together under his guidance.”

She added that party workers are highly enthusiastic about the leadership transition.

“BJP workers are very excited about this development. The transition has been quite smooth, and all leaders are planning to work across various dimensions, as the next five years are very crucial for Bihar,” she said.

Reflecting on her own political journey, Thakur said, “I am very new to this environment, and earlier I did not know many people here. But now, I am very excited about how I can contribute and work effectively in my constituency.”

Another BJP leader, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, said, “Samrat Choudhary took oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. With the blessings and guidance of Nitish Kumar, Bihar will continue to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh highlighted the state’s developmental journey, saying, “Until 2004, Bihar was in a very poor condition. However, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi, the state moved from being categorised as a BIMARU state towards a path of development. Now, with Samrat Choudhary as Chief Minister, the pace of development will accelerate further alongside leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal termed the development a “generational change”, stating, “The example set by Nitish Kumar over the past 21 years will now be carried forward by Samrat Choudhary.”

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhawan, where Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office and secrecy to Samrat Choudhary. Soon after, senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers as part of the alliance arrangement.

Before taking the oath, Choudhary visited a Hanuman temple in Rajvanshi Nagar to seek blessings, symbolising both his personal faith and the beginning of a new political chapter for Bihar.

--IANS

jk/pgh