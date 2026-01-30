January 30, 2026 11:39 AM हिंदी

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals will forever continue to inspire

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals will forever continue to inspire

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation’s ideals and emphasis on Swadeshi continue to guide India’s journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Posting on X, PM Modi said, “My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and accomplishments will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the ideas of the Father of the Nation would continue to inspire generations.

Posting on X, Shah wrote, “Countless salutations to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Mahatma united a country divided by language, region and caste, and gave breadth to the freedom movement. His ideas, which wove together swadeshi, independence and cleanliness to envision a glorious India, will continue to inspire us.” (loosely translated from Hindi)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to Gandhi, posting on X: “Respectful salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary.”

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju shared a detailed post, highlighting Gandhi’s global influence and moral philosophy.

“On the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His life philosophy, grounded in truth, non-violence, and harmony, serves as a guiding light not only for India but for the entire world in fostering peace, ethics, and human dignity. His ideas on compassion, tolerance, and social harmony continue to provide a strong foundation for building a just, inclusive, and humane society, paving the way for global peace and human welfare,” Rijiju posted.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, remains the most revered leader in India’s political history for his unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle. Through his unwavering commitment to 'Ahimsa (non-violence)' and civil disobedience, Gandhi mobilised millions and played a decisive role in ending British colonial rule.

Fondly called Bapu, Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyr’s Day, with leaders and citizens across the country paying tribute to his enduring legacy of peace, unity and moral courage.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

NZ add Sears T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

NZ add Sears in T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense