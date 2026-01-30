PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals will forever continue to inspire

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation’s ideals and emphasis on Swadeshi continue to guide India’s journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Posting on X, PM Modi said, “My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and accomplishments will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the ideas of the Father of the Nation would continue to inspire generations.

Posting on X, Shah wrote, “Countless salutations to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Mahatma united a country divided by language, region and caste, and gave breadth to the freedom movement. His ideas, which wove together swadeshi, independence and cleanliness to envision a glorious India, will continue to inspire us.” (loosely translated from Hindi)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to Gandhi, posting on X: “Respectful salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary.”

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju shared a detailed post, highlighting Gandhi’s global influence and moral philosophy.

“On the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, I pay my humble respects to him. His life philosophy, grounded in truth, non-violence, and harmony, serves as a guiding light not only for India but for the entire world in fostering peace, ethics, and human dignity. His ideas on compassion, tolerance, and social harmony continue to provide a strong foundation for building a just, inclusive, and humane society, paving the way for global peace and human welfare,” Rijiju posted.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, remains the most revered leader in India’s political history for his unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle. Through his unwavering commitment to 'Ahimsa (non-violence)' and civil disobedience, Gandhi mobilised millions and played a decisive role in ending British colonial rule.

Fondly called Bapu, Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyr’s Day, with leaders and citizens across the country paying tribute to his enduring legacy of peace, unity and moral courage.

