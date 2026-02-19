February 19, 2026 9:43 AM हिंदी

Hina Khan: Who said work and faith can't go hand in hand

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan shared a heartfelt note as she geared up for Sehri, saying that dedication towards work and faith can beautifully go hand in hand.

With just a couple of hours left for Sehri, the actress took to Instagram stories to reflect on wrapping up a long and hectic work day, while still making time for personal commitments at home.

She revealed that despite her packed schedule, she managed to remove her acrylic nails herself, calling it a small but meaningful win.

She shared a picture of her nails and captioned it: “Sehri in 2 hours. And the hard work finally paid off. Who said work and faith can't go hand in hand. Had a long work day but I still managed to remove acrylics at home. Woh kehte haina, Jahan chaah hal, wahan raah bal...Alhamdullilah #Ramadan Mubarak.”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, communal prayer, reflection, and community.

Hina Khan is noted for her versatility across genres from family dramas and reality shows to psychological thrillers. One of the highest-paid television actresses in India, she is widely recognised for portraying Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress emerged as the runner-up in the eighth and the eleventh seasons of the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

She then played the critically acclaimed negative character in the romantic television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 from 2018 to 2019.

She had auditioned for the singing reality show Indian Idol where she managed to be in the top 30 in 2008. In 2024, she revealed that she is suffering from Stage-3 Breast cancer and confirmed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for the treatment.

--IANS

dc/

