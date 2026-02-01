Hina Khan soaks in Istanbul mornings with birds, breakfast and history

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Hina Khan believes happiness lies in the simplest of moments. The actress shared a serene glimpse from her Istanbul sojourn, where she was seen feeding birds during breakfast with the breathtaking Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque in the backdrop.

Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a string of pictures capturing the tranquil morning, revealing that the birds seemed especially fond of cheese. Soaking in the beauty of the historic city, the actress appeared content as she embraced the quiet charm of the moment.

“Happiness is, feeding birds with a breathtaking view of Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque They love cheese #istanbul #breakfast #feedingbirds #travelgram,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress on January 24, shared a glimpse from her Turkish getaway with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, her mother, and other family members.

During her stay in Istanbul, she decided to enjoy the delicious Turkish breakfast, which included some appetizing delicacies of the place.

"When in Istanbul, never miss to explore the amazing Turkish breakfast joints..Their view, food, hospitality and warmth is so special and heart touching. It’s simply unmissable and once you experience it. It’s unforgettable! Loved it...Alhamdullilah (Evil eye emoji) (sic)", Hina captioned the post.

Prior to this, Hina had shared snippets from her flight and penned on social media, "Here we go again.. (evil eye emoji) Thank you for the extra special care and attention".

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in the couple's reality show "Pati Patni aur Panga", which featured different themes and games that put the couple's bond to the test. It features moments of light-hearted arguments, romantic exchanges, and laughter filled interactions, offering audiences view of the real life relationships of the celebrity couples.

The actress is recognised for portraying Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina emerged as the runner-up in the eighth and the eleventh seasons of the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She then played the critically acclaimed negative character in the romantic television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

--IANS

dc/