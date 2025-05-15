May 15, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan shares her 'fairy tale' experience from South Korea trip

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan shared enchanting moments from her trip to South Korea, describing the experience as nothing short of a fairy tale.

Captivated by the beauty and charm of the country, Hina revealed that her time there felt like living in an enchanted land — a dreamlike journey where she truly felt like a princess. On Thursday, Hina shared a captivating video on her Instagram handle, gracefully descending a staircase. Dressed in a delicate white and pink frock, she looked every bit like a princess. Embracing Korean-inspired vibes, Hina complemented her look with a chic short hairstyle featuring soft fringes framing her forehead. She was surrounded by lush greenery, vibrant purple flowers, and towering trees.

Sharing the video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, “Fairy in the Enchanted Land. Korea felt like a Dream and I felt like a Princess.”

Hina Khan is currently on an exciting trip to South Korea, where she’s bringing famous K-drama moments to life alongside her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, at the actual filming spots. Together, they recreated the memorable scene from the popular drama “Goblin.” Their journey also took them to the BTS bus stop at Jumunjin Beach. In one of the photos shared by Hina, she and Rocky perfectly mirror the iconic pose from the original scene, captured right at Jumunjin in Gangwon-do—the very place where the drama was shot.

On May 14, Hina Khan announced that she has been officially appointed as the brand ambassador for Korea Tourism.

Sharing photos of receiving the honor, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wrote, “Honored to be appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism! Excited to promote the beauty, culture, and warmth of Korea. My experience in the past few days of visiting this beautiful country cannot be summoned in one word. From ancient palaces to vibrant streets, Korea’s magic is waiting to be explored. Can’t wait to show everyone the amazing sights, delicious food, and incredible culture Korea has to offer. Thank you Mr. Andrew JH Kim and @kto_india for this honour.”

