Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's wedding vows are all about unconditional love



Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan took social media by storm on Thursday as she announced her wedding to long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal with some fairytale couple pictures.

Now, Hina has treated her InstaFam with sneak peeks into their wedding vows. Hina poured her heart out by thanking her husband for his unconditional love.

She was heard saying, "I just want to say a few words. It's not a vow it's a feeling, and it's an emotion. Being loved is beautiful, but to embrace a woman, with all the uncertainties in life. I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. With all my flaws, excepting a woman, it's the biggest blessing in this world. Thank You."

Rocky also expressed his love with the following words, "She is not just my universe, she is my soul, she is my heart and she makes everything go round. Everything makes sense only if she smiles. So on that note, everyone has to make sure she keeps on smiling."

They ended by saying "I love you" to one another.

"These are not Vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, this is our belief. This is what makes us HiRo. One Unit, One Goal, One Bond," Hina captioned the post.

The stunner made for a beautiful Manish Malhotra bride in an opal green handloom saree with a soft pink veil, and some regal jewelry.

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM,” the caption read.

