Hina Khan opens up about how a professional commitment overlapped with the ‘biggest day of her life’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Popular TV actress Hina Khan opened up about juggling a major career commitment right after one of the most significant moments in her personal life — her wedding.

Despite tying the knot just a day earlier, the actress showed up at a Korea Tourism event in Mumbai, fulfilling her role as the Honorary Ambassador. Reflecting on the experience, she shared how balancing professional responsibilities and personal milestones is both challenging and rewarding. On Friday, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress shared glimpses from the event on social media and expressed her joy at representing Korea Tourism and bridging the cultural bond between India and South Korea.

Hina Khan also shared memorable moments with Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director for India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), and Mr. Yoo Dongwan, Consul General, Republic of Korea in Mumbai. Grateful for the opportunity, the actress emphasized the importance of balancing personal milestones with professional responsibilities.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress wrote, “Attended this event as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism. Captured Some memorable moments with Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Mr. Yoo Dongwan, Consul General, Republic of Korea in Mumbai.. Everyone in this event was delighted but pleasantly shocked to see the bride back to work the very next day hahahha.”

“But A Commitment is a Commitment. Even when it overlaps with the biggest day of your life. This event happened the very next day to my Marriage. Professionalism must be balanced with Personal Life in tandem. Nothing is more important than the feeling of fulfilling my professional requirements as an artist and as an actor. So Happy to be a Part of this Opportunity @kto_india . I feel grateful to bridge our two nations through travel, culture and entertainment.”

On June 4, Hina Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

--IANS

ps/