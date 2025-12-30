Hina Khan expresses what ‘intimacy’ means to her after 13 years of togetherness with Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai Dec 30 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan has stated what intimacy means to her and has expressed her immense love and gratitude for her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, who never fails to make her feel special, even after 13 years of togetherness.

The couple who are on a vacation to the Maldives have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos straight from their luxurious trip. In one video especially uploaded by Hina, you can see a romantic note written by Rocky for his lady love. The actress, who was overwhelmed by his gesture, took to her social media account to share how Rocky has been making sure to make her feel loved and special for the past 13 years of their relationship.

“This is one of his ways to express his love for me; it has been his love language for more than a decade now. He will leave such love notes for me wherever we travel in the world. Blessed,” wrote Hina.

She added, “It feels so nice when your husband acknowledges your efforts, loves you with the same intensity even after 13-plus years of togetherness, and, in fact, loves you more with each passing day.”

The actress mentioned how she feels physical intimacy, after a long-term relationship period, takes a backseat, and then it is all the small and romantic gestures that make the relationship bloom.

“In my experience physical intimacy takes a backseat in a relationship from time to time for multiple reasons: stress, workload, long distance, health, hormonal changes, responsibilities, and, in fact, sometimes a rough patch in a relationship... I’m not saying it’s not important; it’s equally important, but it does take a backseat many times in a relationship... especially if you have spent more than a decade with each other and weathered storms together,” she wrote.

The actress further wrote, “What keeps a relationship going is emotional intimacy. choosing each other again and again and again... The urge to STAY no matter what... And it’s always a two-way street... you will get what you give... it’s that simple. it’s been more than 13 years with @rockyj1 We have seen the best and the worst times together. Been through so much. But one thing never changed. Love and respect for each other.”

She added how Rocky over the years has been her staunch pillar of support and motivates her each time.

“He encourages me to put my guard down to be truly seen and supported and understood. I feel like a kid in a candy store when I am around him... demanding yet so, so vulnerable... when I say he’s my best best friend first, I mean it.”

Khan highlighted what the concept of ‘intimacy’ means to her.

“That feeling of deep connection, mutual respect, trust, supporting each other through thick and thin, choosing each other time and again. Thisssss is INTIMACY for me. And it should never fade. Little gestures of expressing love and fondness are enoughhhh... Itne Mai hi dil Khush ho jaata hai. You feel ALIVE, haina... kar ke dekhna...”

Hina further mentioned that romantic gestures aren't gender specific and that every woman must take such steps to make her partner smile.

“Aur Haan, as I mentioned, don’t just expect all this from your man; practice it yourself as well. As a woman, it is equally our responsibility to make our man’s life better, easier, and filled with love, warmth, and respect so that he can express himself effortlessly by being himself. In this world where reality shifts as per convenience, nothing is bigger than being in love with someone who lets you be real (sic).”

The couple has always celebrated every festival and occasion together with utmost love. On the eve of Karva Chauth this year, they shared glimpses of their first celebration post-marriage. What caught everyone's attention was Rocky Jaiswal bowing down and touching Hina Khan's feet in a symbolic gesture, breaking stereotypes.

Sharing the picture, Rocky wrote, "Just as the universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My universe, my life, became divine the moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me more! She is the Devi who graced my existence by her presence, her warmth, and her infinite love. I am forever at peace at her feet. Her divine energy radiates my soul. Happy First Karwa Chauth, My Love.”

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the set of the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At that time, Hina was the lead actress playing the character Akshara, while Rocky was working as the supervising producer on the show.

The couple, after dating for 13 years, tied the knot on the 2nd of June, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Rocky’s home in Mumbai.

—IANS

rd/