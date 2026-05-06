Himanta Sarma to meet Assam Governor today to submit resignation

Guwahati, May 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday to tender his resignation, paving the way for the formation of the new BJP-led government in the state following the party’s emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati earlier on Tuesday, CM Sarma said the BJP central leadership has appointed senior party leaders as observers for the election of the BJP Legislative Party leader.

“I have just received information that our former national president J.P. Nadda has been appointed, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as observers for the election of the leader of our legislative party,” Sarma said.

He added that he would shortly speak with J.P. Nadda regarding the schedule for the meeting of newly elected MLAs. “Once the observers ask us to convene the meeting of the MLAs, we will do so. Only after that will the swearing-in process take place,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further stated that after the Election Commission officially notifies the final results, he would formally submit his resignation to the Governor to ensure that the constitutional process for the formation of the new government proceeds smoothly.

The BJP-led NDA secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark and setting the stage for a third consecutive term in office under Sarma’s leadership.

The overall results reflected a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 82 out of the 126 seats in the Assembly.

The Congress lagged behind with 19 seats, while regional parties such as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 10 seats each.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Raijor Dal managed to win two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) opened its account with a single seat.

With this commanding victory, the BJP is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, further consolidating its dominance in the northeastern state and dealing a significant blow to the opposition.

Party leaders and workers celebrated across the state after the declaration of results, describing the mandate as a reflection of public confidence in the BJP government’s development agenda and governance.

The date for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to be announced after the BJP Legislature Party formally elects its leader.

--IANS

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