Himanshi Parashar calls her role in Udne Ki Aasha very 'lively and entertaining'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Himanshi Parashar has been roped in for a cameo appearance in Rahul Kumar Tewary & Rolling Tales Production's "Udne Ki Aasha".

Not revealing too many details about her character, Himanshi shared that it's a fun role, which adds another layer of comedy and excitement to the show.

She said, "There are surprises in store, and I can say that the character brings a lot of fun and energy to the show. It’s a very lively and entertaining role. Since Sachin’s character is already so humorous, my entry adds another layer of comedy and excitement."

"The audience is going to laugh a lot during this Punjab and Amritsar track. Even while shooting, we can’t stop laughing, so I’m sure viewers will feel the same joy while watching it," added Himanshi.

She stated that when she met the cast of "Udne Ki Aasha" for the first time in Amritsar, it did not feel like a first meet at all.

Himanshi revealed, "I didn’t know anyone personally before this schedule, but not even for a second did they make me feel like an outsider. Everyone is extremely welcoming and sweet. Schedules like these actually bring people closer because you’re spending long hours together outdoors."

Sharing the atmosphere on the set in her own words, she added, "We all sit together, chat, laugh, and have fun. While everyone is serious and professional about their work, they are also full of life. That comfort zone and friendly atmosphere really stand out."

She pointed out that outdoor shoots often come with their own challenges, and filming on a set offers more control as it is inside the premises.

Himanshi said, "Here, we are outdoors, which means taking permissions for specific locations, dealing with time restrictions, and managing daylight. We often wake up at 5 or 5:30 in the morning, get ready by 6, and are on set by 7. There are long hours because we have to cover a lot of material at one location."

--IANS

pm/