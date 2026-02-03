February 03, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

Himanshi Khurana: Shooting ‘Suhe Ve Vibe’ felt like being part of a real family celebration

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana and actor Nishant Malkani will be seen featuring in Bollywood pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva’s upcoming wedding anthem “Suhe Ve Vibe”, which the actress said that shooting it felt like being part of a real family celebration.

Himanshi said: “The moment I heard the scratch of ‘Suhe Ve Vibe,’ I felt the warmth and happiness you get at weddings, the fun, the teasing, the dancing, and the emotions. Shooting this song felt like being part of a real family celebration.”

She added: “Nishant and I share an easy camaraderie on screen, and Gandhharv’s voice brings a lovely freshness to this timeless Punjabi vibe. I’m excited for the audience to experience the song.”

The song is a high-spirited celebration of Punjabi folk blended with a fresh, contemporary soundscape. The track is set to arrive just in time for the wedding season.

Sung by Gandhharv Sachdeva and Debanjali B Joshi, with music composed by Sumeet Bellary, “Suhe Ve Vibe” brings the joy, colour, and nostalgia of classic Punjabi folk wrapped in an irresistible modern vibe.

The teaser video, featuring Himanshi and Nishant together for the very first time, captures glimpses of their playful chemistry, dreamy moments, and the flair of a grand festive celebration.

Nishant Malkani added: “Punjabi music has a magic of its own, and ‘Suhe Ve Vibe’ captures that magic beautifully. Working with Himanshi was effortless; she brings so much grace and energy. The entire team created an atmosphere that genuinely felt like a wedding.”

“I think people are going to connect with this song instantly because it’s happy, festive, and rooted in Punjabi soul with a modern twist.”

Speaking about the track, Gandhharv Sachdeva said that ‘Suhe Ve Vibe’ is very close to his heart because it allowed me to blend folk and pop in a way that feels both nostalgic and new.

“I wanted to create a track that becomes a must-play at every wedding, something that brings people together on the dance floor and makes them sing from the heart as well. Himanshi and Nishant have brought the song to life with their chemistry and charm, and I hope listeners feel the love and happiness we’ve poured into it.”

The full music video is scheduled to be released on February 5.

--IANS

dc/

